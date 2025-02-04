Five Islamic State prisoners killed trying to flee from Tajikistan jail, source tells Reuters

At least five prisoners who supported Islamic State were killed after attacking guards with knives and trying to break out of a jail in Tajikistan, a law enforcement source said.



Nine prisoners wielding shanks and hand-made knives attacked guards on Monday, the justice ministry said. It said the prisoners tried to kill the guards and escape from the penal colony 20 km (12 miles) east of Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital.



A source in Tajik law enforcement, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the prisoners involved had been convicted over links to Islamic State and the Jihadi Salafi movement. Both are banned in Tajikistan.



At least three prison guards were seriously injured in the incident and the head of the prison's administration was taken to hospital in serious condition, a second source said.



Unverified video on Telegram channels showed what they said were dead prisoners in puddles of blood. At least one wore a hat with the Islamic State flag.



Andrei Serenko, a Central Asia analyst, said Islamic State supporters had started the escape attempt and briefly raised the group's flag over the prison.



No group has claimed responsibility for the riot.



