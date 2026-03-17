Hezbollah denies any members in Kuwait after arrest of 16 alleged affiliates

Lebanon News
17-03-2026 | 10:03
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Hezbollah denies any members in Kuwait after arrest of 16 alleged affiliates
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Hezbollah denies any members in Kuwait after arrest of 16 alleged affiliates

Hezbollah on Tuesday denied it had any members in Kuwait a day after the Gulf country announced the arrest of 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals allegedly affiliated with the group over a "sabotage plot."

"Hezbollah categorically denies the allegations and accusations issued by the Kuwaiti interior ministry," the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group said in a statement, calling the allegations "baseless" and adding: "There are no Hezbollah cells, members or networks in Kuwait."


AFP
 

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Hezbollah

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