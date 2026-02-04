Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland

Following instructions from the president, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has begun documenting what it says are Israeli attacks involving the use of toxic substances on farmland and orchards in several Lebanese villages.



The ministry will work with the ministries of agriculture, environment and public health, as well as scientific and research bodies, to compile a detailed scientific and legal dossier on the alleged violations.



The dossier will examine the types of substances used, assess whether they breach international law by comparing them with lists of prohibited materials, and document the areas affected. It will also evaluate the health, environmental and agricultural impact, including potential harm to people, soil, vegetation and water resources.



Once finalized, the Foreign Ministry plans to file a formal complaint against Israel with the U.N. Security Council.