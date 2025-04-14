Zuckerberg takes stand in Meta anti-trust trial

14-04-2025 | 14:49
Zuckerberg takes stand in Meta anti-trust trial
Zuckerberg takes stand in Meta anti-trust trial

Mark Zuckerberg took the stand in a U.S. court Monday as his social media juggernaut Meta went on trial for allegedly buying up Instagram and WhatsApp to keep them from becoming competitors.

The start of the trial in a federal court in Washington has dashed Zuckerberg's hopes that Donald Trump's return to the White House would see the government let up on the enforcement of anti-trust law against Big Tech.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta

Trial

Instagram

WhatsApp

