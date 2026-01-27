News
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
27-01-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
Report by Marie Ange Nawchi, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Life turned upside down for Lebanese woman Abeer, who suffered a second stroke after being displaced from Meiss El Jabal, a southern border village devastated by war.
Before fleeing, Abeer ran a women’s hair salon that helped cover her medical expenses following her first stroke, and she lived in a home that provided her dignity and peace of mind. Both were destroyed in the conflict.
With her livelihood gone, Abeer’s urgent question became, “How will I afford my treatment?” She is far from alone—many displaced residents face the same struggle.
To address this, the Ministry of Health announced 100 percent hospital coverage for displaced residents from frontline villages, available exclusively in public hospitals.
Displaced patients can apply for treatment upon entering the hospital.
A special file marked “displaced” is opened for each patient at the Ministry of Health, which verifies their name against the Ministry of Social Affairs’ lists.
Emergency cases are treated immediately, while administrative procedures proceed in parallel.
Officials say this initiative aims to ease the suffering of thousands of displaced people who have lost homes and livelihoods, ensuring that access to healthcare remains a critical lifeline.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
war-torn
South
Lebanon
care:
Displaced
villagers
receive
hospital
treatment
