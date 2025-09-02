News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin tells Slovak PM he values their 'independent' position
World News
02-09-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin tells Slovak PM he values their 'independent' position
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Slovakia's "independent" position in international relations Tuesday as he met the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico in China.
"We highly value the independent foreign policy that you and your team, your government, are pursuing," Putin told Fico, the only EU leader to attend World War II commemorations in Beijing.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Slovak
Prime Minister
Next
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
French bond yield hits 14-year high amid political turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
World News
2025-08-21
Zelensky says he wants 'strong' US reaction if Putin not ready to meet
0
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
0
World News
2025-06-13
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
World News
2025-06-13
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
0
World News
00:30
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
World News
00:30
Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:41
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
World News
07:41
Xi says China opposes "use of force... to resolve differences": State media
0
World News
07:29
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
World News
07:29
Erdogan says Putin, Zelensky "not yet ready" for face-to-face meet on war
0
World News
06:15
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
World News
06:15
Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security
0
World News
04:55
French bond yield hits 14-year high amid political turmoil
World News
04:55
French bond yield hits 14-year high amid political turmoil
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-29
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-29
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:33
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
Lebanon News
06:33
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
0
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform
4
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
5
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
6
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
Lebanon News
09:51
PM Salam meets French and Egyptian envoys to discuss UNIFIL, army support, and reconstruction
7
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More