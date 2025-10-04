Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Palestinian group Hamas to "move quickly" and agree to a peace deal with Israel or risk further devastation in Gaza.



"Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Let's get this done, FAST."



He also expressed appreciation that "Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed," although the enclave's civil defense agency said Israel carried out dozens of attacks on Gaza City overnight.



AFP