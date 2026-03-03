US embassy in Riyadh hit by drones: Saudi defense ministry

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones resulting in a limited fire and some material damage, the kingdom's defense ministry said in a post on X on Tuesday, citing an initial assessment.



The drone attack came amid ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf states that host ⁠U.S. bases, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday.



Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the circumstances of the incident.



A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday morning, three people familiar with the matter said, with one person saying the fire was minor.





Reuters