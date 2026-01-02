Seven dead in Saudi coalition airstrikes on UAE-backed forces in Yemen: Separatist official

Airstrikes killed seven people in Yemen on Friday as a Saudi-led coalition attacked UAE-backed separatists who have seized huge swathes of territory, an official for the group.



More than 20 people were also wounded as seven airstrikes hit a camp in Al-Khasah, said Mohammed Abdulmalik, head of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Wadi Hadramaut and Hadramaut Desert.



AFP