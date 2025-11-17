News
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
World News
17-11-2025 | 03:24
Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement
The Kurdish militant PKK said Monday its forces had withdrawn from a key border area in northern Iraq in a move aimed at shoring up the peace process with Turkey.
"As of the evening of November 16, our forces.. in the Zap region have been withdrawn," the group said in a statement, describing it as a "significant practical contribution" to ongoing efforts to reset ties with Ankara.
AFP
World News
militants
withdrawn
north
Iraq:
Statement
