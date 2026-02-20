Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for advancing toward a two-chamber parliamentary system as outlined in Article 22 of the Constitution, saying sectarian representation could be confined to a Senate while freeing the Parliament from sectarian quotas.



Salam said such a move would ensure broader national — or civic — participation, shifting political representation away from confessional constraints.



He also urged a full and proper implementation of Article 95 of the Constitution, stressing that it should be applied in its entirety without partial interpretation or distortion.



Salam argued that the obstruction of citizenship development in Lebanon stems from a political system rooted in sectarian divisions, where the role of religious communities often comes at the expense of individual rights.



He said Lebanon’s citizenship crisis lies in the absence of full political recognition of the individual’s right to independence from sectarian affiliation.