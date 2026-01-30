News
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
30-01-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel is seeking U.S. support that would allow it to carry out strikes against Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security consultation late Thursday to discuss what officials describe as a growing threat to Israel's security.
The meeting, which extended into the late evening hours, focused on the risks posed by Iran's ballistic missile capabilities. It came amid warnings from Israeli security and military sources cautioning against the dangers and potential repercussions of such an attack.
Israeli estimates suggest that Washington has passed what they describe as a "point of no return" regarding a possible strike on Iran.
According to these assessments, the United States has already identified potential targets and discussed them with several countries, including Israel, during talks held in Washington by the head of Israel's intelligence directorate.
At the same time, Tel Aviv believes that a limited U.S. military action against Iran would be unlikely to topple or seriously undermine the Iranian regime. Israeli officials assess that such a scenario could nevertheless push U.S. President Donald Trump toward authorizing restricted strikes that would leave the threat posed by Iran's ballistic missiles largely intact.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
US
Support
Strike
Iran
Ballistic
Missile
Sites
