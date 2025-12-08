Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake

08-12-2025 | 09:40
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
Japan warns of 3-meter high tsunami after magnitude 7.2 earthquake

A tsunami as high as three meters (10 feet) could hit Japan's northeastern coast after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 occurred offshore on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.


Reuters
 

World News

Japan

Tsunami

Magnitude

Earthquake

