Trump also 'has a lot to lose' from threatened tariffs: French minister
World News
18-01-2026 | 05:07
Trump also 'has a lot to lose' from threatened tariffs: French minister
The United States will also suffer if President Donald Trump implements threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his plans to acquire Greenland, a French minister said on Sunday.
"In this escalation of tariffs, he has a lot to lose as well, as do his own farmers and industrialists," French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told broadcasters Europe 1 and CNews, adding any U.S. takeover of the autonomous Danish territory would be "unacceptable."
AFP
World News
