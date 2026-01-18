Trump also 'has a lot to lose' from threatened tariffs: French minister

The United States will also suffer if President Donald Trump implements threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his plans to acquire Greenland, a French minister said on Sunday.



"In this escalation of tariffs, he has a lot to lose as well, as do his own farmers and industrialists," French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard told broadcasters Europe 1 and CNews, adding any U.S. takeover of the autonomous Danish territory would be "unacceptable."



AFP