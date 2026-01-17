US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa

The United States Central Command urged Syrian government forces on Saturday to refrain from attacks in the area between Aleppo and the city of Al-Tabqah in Raqa province.



CENTCOM "urges Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in the areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa," it said on X. "Aggressively pursuing ISIS (the Islamic State group) and relentlessly applying military pressure requires teamwork among Syrian partners."



AFP



