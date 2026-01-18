King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

18-01-2026 | 05:11
King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced that King Abdullah II has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council, adding that the documents related to the invitation are currently under review in accordance with internal legal procedures, according to the Petra news agency.

The ministry’s official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, said Jordan appreciates President Trump’s leadership role in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, launching a comprehensive peace plan, and the efforts he is making to achieve security, stability, and peace.
 

