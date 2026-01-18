Countries threatened by Trump Greenland tariffs 'stand united': Statement

The countries targeted by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs over their opposition to his designs on Greenland will "stand united" in their response, they said in a joint statement Sunday.



"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden said.



"We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty," they said.



AFP