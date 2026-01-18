Countries threatened by Trump Greenland tariffs 'stand united': Statement

World News
18-01-2026 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Countries threatened by Trump Greenland tariffs &#39;stand united&#39;: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Countries threatened by Trump Greenland tariffs 'stand united': Statement

The countries targeted by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs over their opposition to his designs on Greenland will "stand united" in their response, they said in a joint statement Sunday.

"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden said.

"We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty," they said.

AFP

World News

threatened

Trump

Greenland

tariffs

'stand

united':

Statement

Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

Italian PM calls threatened US tariffs over Greenland a 'mistake'

LBCI
World News
05:07

Trump also 'has a lot to lose' from threatened tariffs: French minister

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:08

Pakistan receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

LBCI
World News
06:12

Italian PM calls threatened US tariffs over Greenland a 'mistake'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11

From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-12

French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

At least 14 dead as migrant boat sinks off Turkey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Israel objects to the line-up of Gaza governing body: PM's office

LBCI
World News
12:57

US urges Syria govt to 'cease any offensive actions' between Aleppo and city in Raqa

LBCI
Middle East News
11:47

Syria government announces seizure of two Kurdish-held oil fields

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More