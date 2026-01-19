Europe preparing countermeasures to Trump 'blackmail': Berlin

Europe is preparing countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump's "blackmail" after he threatened tariffs against several countries over their oppositions to his designs on Greenland, Germany's vice chancellor said Monday.



"We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed," said Lars Klingbeil, at a press conference in Berlin alongside French Economy Minister Roland Lescure.



"Europe will respond with a united, clear response, and we are now preparing countermeasures together with our European partners."



AFP