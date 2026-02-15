Rubio: US 'not asking Europe to be a vassal'

World News
15-02-2026 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio: US &#39;not asking Europe to be a vassal&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio: US 'not asking Europe to be a vassal'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday the Trump administration welcomes Europe shaking its "dependence" on U.S. power, saying the United States is "not asking Europe to be a vassal."

"We're not asking Europe to be a vassal of the United States," Rubio said during a visit to Bratislava following his appearance at the Munich Security Conference. "We want to be your partner. We want to work with Europe. We want to work with our allies."

AFP

World News

'not

asking

Europe

vassal'

LBCI Next
US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio
Macron urges calm after activist's death sparks political clash
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-14

US and Europe 'belong together': Rubio

LBCI
World News
08:32

US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Rubio says US has plan, 'not just winging it,' in Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2026-01-20

Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:58

US forces board ship in Indian Ocean that fled Caribbean blockade: Pentagon

LBCI
World News
10:45

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

LBCI
World News
08:54

Rubio: US satisfied with overall 'trajectory' in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:32

US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More