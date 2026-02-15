Rubio: US 'not asking Europe to be a vassal'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday the Trump administration welcomes Europe shaking its "dependence" on U.S. power, saying the United States is "not asking Europe to be a vassal."



"We're not asking Europe to be a vassal of the United States," Rubio said during a visit to Bratislava following his appearance at the Munich Security Conference. "We want to be your partner. We want to work with Europe. We want to work with our allies."



AFP