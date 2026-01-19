Trump tells Norway PM no obligation to 'think purely of peace' after Nobel snub

U.S. President Donald Trump told Norway's prime minister he no longer needed to think "purely of peace" after failing to win the Nobel Peace Prize, in a message published Monday.



"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump said in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.



The authenticity of the message was confirmed to AFP by a source close to the matter, and by Store to Norwegian newspaper VG.



AFP