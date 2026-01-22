Iraq says to start legal proceedings against IS detainees transferred from Syria

22-01-2026 | 05:01
Iraq says to start legal proceedings against IS detainees transferred from Syria
Iraq says to start legal proceedings against IS detainees transferred from Syria

The Iraqi judiciary on Thursday announced it would launch legal proceedings against Islamic State group detainees transferred from Syria to Iraq as part of a U.S. operation.

"The Iraqi judiciary will begin standard legal proceedings against the defendants who are received and placed in the relevant correctional institutions," the Supreme Judicial Council said.

The U.S. military said Wednesday it had launched an operation to move 7,000 IS prisoners from Syria to Iraq, as Syrian government forces moved on facilities long secured by Kurdish-led forces in Syria.



AFP
 

