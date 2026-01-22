Zelensky says Europe 'fragmented,' looks 'lost' facing Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Europe was "fragmented" and looked "lost" while facing fresh challenges from U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



"Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers," he said, adding: "Europe looks lost trying to convince the U.S. president to change."



