Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency

19-01-2026 | 15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights, Syria's presidency said, a day after Damascus reached a deal with Kurdish forces, including a truce.

During the telephone call, "both sides emphasised the need to guarantee the Kurdish people's rights and protection within the framework of the Syrian state," the statement said, adding that the leaders also "affirmed the importance of preserving the unity and independence of Syrian territory."

AFP

