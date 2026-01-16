Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency

16-01-2026 | 04:33
Syria&#39;s leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency
Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa will be visiting Berlin next Tuesday and meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German presidency said.

The office of Chancellor Friedrich Merz has yet to announce whether they would also hold talks during the visit, which comes at a time when the German government is seeking to step up repatriations of Syrians to their homeland.

AFP

 

World News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Berlin

Germany

