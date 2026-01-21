Erdogan says Kurdish forces in Syria must disband and lay down arms immediately

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria must lay down their arms and immediately disband in order to reach a solution without further bloodshed, after Damascus gave them a four-day deadline to agree to integration into the central state.



Speaking to lawmakers from his Justice and Development Party in parliament, Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached on Tuesday between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, following the rapid advances made by government forces in recent days.



Reuters