Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

Four people, including three civilians, were killed on Tuesday in clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, as both sides exchanged accusations over responsibility for the fighting amid stalled negotiations that have been deadlocked for months.



Syrian state media reported that a member of the Ministry of Defense and two women were killed as a result of shelling carried out by the SDF on neighborhoods in Aleppo. The Kurdish-led forces, for their part, said a resident of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood — a predominantly Kurdish area of the city — was killed.



Despite signing an agreement in March that provided for the integration of the autonomous administration institutions built by the Kurds during years of conflict into the framework of the Syrian state, the two sides continue to engage in intermittent deadly clashes, particularly in Aleppo, which includes two predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods.





AFP