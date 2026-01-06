Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

Middle East News
06-01-2026 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Four dead in clashes between Syria govt and Kurdish forces in Aleppo: State media, Kurds

Four people, including three civilians, were killed on Tuesday in clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, as both sides exchanged accusations over responsibility for the fighting amid stalled negotiations that have been deadlocked for months.

Syrian state media reported that a member of the Ministry of Defense and two women were killed as a result of shelling carried out by the SDF on neighborhoods in Aleppo. The Kurdish-led forces, for their part, said a resident of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood — a predominantly Kurdish area of the city — was killed.

Despite signing an agreement in March that provided for the integration of the autonomous administration institutions built by the Kurds during years of conflict into the framework of the Syrian state, the two sides continue to engage in intermittent deadly clashes, particularly in Aleppo, which includes two predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods.


AFP

Middle East News

clashes

between

Syria

Kurdish

forces

Aleppo:

State

media,

Kurds

LBCI Next
Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift
Israeli FM in Somaliland weeks after official recognition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-24

Syria state media says three dead in clashes in Latakia province

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-22

Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Syria state media says FM taking part in new round of talks with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel FM says Somaliland recognition a 'moral' decision

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
08:19

Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Tourists on remote Yemeni island stranded after Saudi, UAE rift

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More