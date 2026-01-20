France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron

20-01-2026 | 02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats &#39;unacceptable&#39;: Source close to Macron
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne are "unacceptable" and "ineffective," a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Tuesday.

"Tariff threats to influence our foreign policy are unacceptable and ineffective," the source said after Trump made the threat over France's intentions to decline his invitation to join his "Board of Peace."

AFP

