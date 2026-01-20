French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he prefers "respect to bullies" and "rule of law to brutality" during a speech at Davos following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"France and Europe are attached to national sovereignty and independence, to the United Nations and to its charter," Macron also said at the World Economic Forum, as his U.S. counterpart seeks to take over Greenland, and create and head a new global "Board of Peace."



AFP