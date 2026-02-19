Georgia arrests two foreigners trying to purchase uranium

Georgia has detained two people who attempted to purchase $3 million worth of uranium and a cache of a radioactive isotope found in nuclear weapons testing programs, the national security service said on Thursday.



Two foreign nationals from unspecified countries were arrested in the city of Kutaisi, the State Security Service said in a statement.



"They were planning to illegally purchase nuclear material uranium and radioactive substance Cesium 137 for $3 million and illegally transport it to the territory of another country," it said.



It said other foreigners had been arriving in Georgia in recent weeks with the aim of purchasing and transporting the nuclear and radioactive materials, without elaborating further.



The statement did not specify the quantity of materials the individuals were attempting to procure. There were no details on the substances' origin or potential destination.



