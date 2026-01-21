Trump says only 'great power' US can defend Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told global elites at Davos that only his country could "secure Greenland", doubling down on his vow to seize control of the Danish autonomous territory.



"The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela," he said, referring to a U.S. military operation to depose that country's leader.



He slammed NATO ally Denmark as "ungrateful" for US help with securing Greenland after World War II.



AFP