Trump tells Davos US is 'economic engine of the planet'

World News
21-01-2026 | 08:59
High views
Trump tells Davos US is 'economic engine of the planet'
Trump tells Davos US is 'economic engine of the planet'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proclaimed his country was the world's "economic engine," and slammed Europe as "not heading in the right direction," as Washington's allies push back against its bid to seize Greenland.

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history," he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where the Greenland crisis has dominated talks.

On Europe, the US leader said parts of continent were "not recognizable," adding: "I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction."


AFP
 

World News

Trump

Davos

Forum

US

Economic

Engine

