Norway crown princess 'deeply regrets' Epstein friendship

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit said Friday in a statement she "deeply regretted" her friendship with U.S. convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the situation it had put the royal family in.



A commoner who married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, Mette-Marit's name appears in the tranche of new Epstein documents released a week ago, revealing an unexpected close friendship between the two and raising questions in Norway of whether she can be queen one day.



"I deeply regret my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologise to all of those whom I have disappointed ... I also regret the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the king and queen," she said.



AFP



