News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Norway crown princess 'deeply regrets' Epstein friendship
World News
06-02-2026 | 08:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norway crown princess 'deeply regrets' Epstein friendship
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit said Friday in a statement she "deeply regretted" her friendship with U.S. convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the situation it had put the royal family in.
A commoner who married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, Mette-Marit's name appears in the tranche of new Epstein documents released a week ago, revealing an unexpected close friendship between the two and raising questions in Norway of whether she can be queen one day.
"I deeply regret my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologise to all of those whom I have disappointed ... I also regret the situation I have put the royal family in, especially the king and queen," she said.
AFP
World News
Norway
Mette-Marit
Jeffrey Epstein
Next
Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive
France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-29
Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people
World News
2026-01-29
Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people
0
World News
2026-01-21
European Commission 'regrets' EU parliament vote referring Mercosur deal to court
World News
2026-01-21
European Commission 'regrets' EU parliament vote referring Mercosur deal to court
0
World News
2025-11-17
UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM
World News
2025-11-17
UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM
0
World News
2026-01-19
Trump tells Norway PM no obligation to 'think purely of peace' after Nobel snub
World News
2026-01-19
Trump tells Norway PM no obligation to 'think purely of peace' after Nobel snub
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:13
Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media
World News
09:13
Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media
0
World News
08:55
Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive
World News
08:55
Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive
0
World News
08:34
France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence
World News
08:34
France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence
0
World News
06:23
Death toll in Pakistan's Islamabad mosque suicide bombing rises to 31
World News
06:23
Death toll in Pakistan's Islamabad mosque suicide bombing rises to 31
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
0
World News
2025-12-02
Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office
World News
2025-12-02
Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
2
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
7
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
8
Lebanon News
10:18
Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters
Lebanon News
10:18
Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More