Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

Some UAE companies have pulled out of a major defence show taking place in Saudi Arabia, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, the latest sign that a rift between the two Gulf oil powers is seeping into business interests.



The World Defense Show is set to take place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh from February 8-12. It was not immediately clear if all the UAE participants involved in the country pavilion had withdrawn.



There was no immediate comment by the UAE foreign ministry or the Saudi government media office on the matter.



Reuters