Rubio says Trump 'deeply committed' to Hungarian PM Orban's 'success'

World News
16-02-2026 | 07:26
High views
Rubio says Trump 'deeply committed' to Hungarian PM Orban's 'success'
0min
Rubio says Trump 'deeply committed' to Hungarian PM Orban's 'success'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's leadership during a visit to Budapest on Monday, ahead of elections in Hungary in April, with the nationalist leader facing a significant challenge from the opposition.

"I can say to you with confidence that President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success," Rubio said during a joint press conference with Orban after their meeting.

AFP

