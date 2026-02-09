Prince William, Kate 'deeply concerned' by latest Epstein revelations: Spokesman

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine have been "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations linking William's uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Kensington Palace said Monday.



"I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations," the palace said in a statement.



The statement -- first public comments from the heir to the throne and his wife on the scandal since the latest release of Epstein files more than a week ago -- added that "their thoughts remain focused on the victims" of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.



AFP



