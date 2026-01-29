Danish king to visit Greenland, says 'feels deeply' for the people

Denmark's king will visit Greenland in mid-February, the royal house said Thursday, as the monarch said he felt "deeply" for the people of the autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"We feel very deeply for the Greenlandic people, and we have been deeply affected by what has been happening in Greenland in recent weeks," King Frederik told reporters during a visit to Lithuania, as his representatives announced the planned visit in a statement.



"We can sense from the media that the Greenlandic people have been very concerned... it is clear that this concerns us both," he added, referring to his wife, Queen Mary.



AFP



