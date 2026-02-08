Iran doubts whether US taking negotiations seriously: FM

Iran has reason to doubt the United States is serious about resolving the current crisis in relations through negotiations, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday.



Speaking to a forum in Tehran attended by AFP, Araghchi said Washington's continuation of sanctions on Iran and its recent military deployments "raise doubts about the other party's seriousness and readiness to engage in genuine negotiations.”



"We are closely monitoring the situation, assessing all the signals, and will decide whether to continue the negotiations," he said.



AFP



