UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

World News
26-02-2026 | 06:43
UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations
UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations

U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has joined the new round of indirect talks taking place Thursday between Iran and the United States in Geneva, a source close to the talks told AFP.

An Iranian state TV reporter also said that Grossi had "joined the talks, effectively serving as a technical observer who can help advance the discussions more precisely and seriously."

AFP

