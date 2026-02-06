Iran FM says agreed with US to 'proceed with negotiations'

06-02-2026 | 09:27
Iran FM says agreed with US to &#39;proceed with negotiations&#39;
Iran FM says agreed with US to 'proceed with negotiations'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday described the atmosphere of talks with the United States as positive, with the two sides agreeing to proceed with negotiations.

"In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged and the views of the other side were shared with us," Araghchi told Iranian state TV, adding that the two sides had "agreed to continue negotiations, but we will decide on the modalities and timing at a later date."


AFP
 

