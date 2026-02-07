Thousands protest in Berlin in solidarity with Iranian uprisings

07-02-2026 | 10:28
Thousands protest in Berlin in solidarity with Iranian uprisings
Thousands protest in Berlin in solidarity with Iranian uprisings

Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Saturday in support of Iranians' nationwide uprising, coinciding with the anniversary of Iran's 1979 anti-monarchy revolution.

The rally follows nationwide protests in Iran, which started in December over economic hardships and quickly turned political and were repressed in the most violent crackdown since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Around 8,000 were gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate at 1300 GMT, the Berlin police told Reuters, adding that 20,000 had registered to attend.


Reuters
 

