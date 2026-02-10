Georgia waiting 'patiently' for US reset after Vance snub

World News
10-02-2026 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Georgia waiting &#39;patiently&#39; for US reset after Vance snub
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Georgia waiting 'patiently' for US reset after Vance snub

Georgia said Tuesday it was "patiently" waiting for a reset in U.S. ties, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited neighbours Armenia and Azerbaijan but skipped Tbilisi -- once Washington's closest regional ally.

Relations between Georgia and the U.S. have sharply deteriorated over the past two years, with U.S. officials accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party's government of democratic backsliding and drifting closer to Russia.

Washington has suspended a strategic partnership agreement with Tbilisi and imposed sanctions on senior officials linked to the ruling party.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Tbilisi remained open to restoring the relationship, despite being left off the itinerary for Vance's South Caucasus trip.

When asked about Vance's apparent snub, Kobakhidze said Georgia would wait "for as long as it takes, patiently" for the U.S. to change its position.

Pressed on when that patience might run out, he replied: "Never."

Kobakhidze said Georgia had already taken what he called its "main step" by openly expressing readiness to renew the partnership with Washington "from a new page."

Georgia, he added, was prepared to "discuss all issues without any preconditions and to rebuild strategic ties based on a concrete roadmap."

Georgia was long seen as one of the most pro-Western states in the former Soviet Union and a champion of democratic reforms, with successive governments pursuing NATO and EU integration and hosting U.S. military cooperation programmes.

But relations have soured amid mass protests over controversial laws stifling political dissent, media, and civil society, as well as anti-Western rhetoric by Georgian Dream leaders that Washington and Brussels have dismissed as hostile and conspiratorial.

Vance's trip to Yerevan and Baku seeks to advance U.S.-backed regional connectivity -- including a trade route bypassing Georgia -- and peace efforts, highlighting Tbilisi's growing diplomatic isolation from its traditional Western partners.

AFP

World News

Georgia

United States

JD Vance

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Tbilisi

Washington

LBCI Next
Fire breaks out at Hong Kong airport, no injuries reported, officials say
French 2025 wine and spirit exports drop 8% as tariffs bite
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Trump tells Norway PM no obligation to 'think purely of peace' after Nobel snub

LBCI
World News
2025-11-23

Zelensky says grateful to Trump 'personally' after US leader's angry post

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Pope calls for 'just and lasting peace' after meeting Ukraine's Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

Britain and China hail reset in ties as Starmer seeks 'sophisticated' relationship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit

LBCI
World News
06:24

Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says

LBCI
World News
05:45

Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

LBCI
World News
05:18

Fire breaks out at Hong Kong airport, no injuries reported, officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-11

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:46

In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More