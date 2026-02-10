US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Azerbaijan after Armenia visit

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived Tuesday in Azerbaijan, a day after visiting Armenia, for a regional a trip aimed at consolidating a U.S.-brokered peace process between the Caucasus neighbors.



The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump's mediation last year of a peace agreement between historic rivals Baku and Yerevan and is expected to advance a flagship transport communications project integrating the two countries into a new east-west trade route.





AFP