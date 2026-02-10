Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

10-02-2026 | 05:45
Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit
Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he would prioritise discussions on negotiations with Iran when he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this week.

"On this trip we will discuss a range of issues: Gaza, the region, but of course first and foremost the negotiations with Iran. I will present to the President our views regarding the principles for the negotiations," Netanyahu said before heading to the United States, where he will meet Trump on Wednesday.

Their meeting comes days after arch-foes Iran and the United States held talks in Oman last week, after which Trump said another round of negotiations would follow.

AFP

