Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says

10-02-2026 | 06:24
Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says
Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says

Russia's FSB security service has detained a third suspect over an attempt last week to kill a senior military intelligence officer, Vladimir Alexeyev, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the FSB as saying on Tuesday.

Reuters

​Russia

FSB

Suspect

