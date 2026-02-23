Netanyahu says Israel facing 'challenging days' with Iran-US tensions

Middle East News
23-02-2026 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel facing &#39;challenging days&#39; with Iran-US tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel facing 'challenging days' with Iran-US tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel was facing "complex and challenging days" as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran following President Donald Trump's threat of strikes should Tehran refuse to accept a new nuclear agreement.

"We are in very complex and challenging days," Netanyahu told lawmakers in a brief address to parliament. "We are keeping our eyes open and are prepared for any scenario."

He also reiterated a warning to Iran's leadership: "I have conveyed to the ayatollah regime that if they make the gravest mistake in their history and attack the State of Israel, we will respond with a force they cannot even imagine."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Iran

US

Tensions

LBCI Next
Risk of escalation if Iran attacked: Deputy FM
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-10

Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-06

Iran FM says agreed with US to 'proceed with negotiations'

LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-30

Israel's Netanyahu, seeking pardon, says corruption trial 'tearing us apart'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Iran says students have right to protest but must know 'red lines'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

From celebration to controversy: Jeita Grotto case raises questions on oversight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

US pulling non-essential staff from embassy in Beirut amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:12

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More