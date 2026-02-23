News
Netanyahu says Israel facing 'challenging days' with Iran-US tensions
Middle East News
23-02-2026 | 10:39
Netanyahu says Israel facing 'challenging days' with Iran-US tensions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel was facing "complex and challenging days" as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran following President Donald Trump's threat of strikes should Tehran refuse to accept a new nuclear agreement.
"We are in very complex and challenging days," Netanyahu told lawmakers in a brief address to parliament. "We are keeping our eyes open and are prepared for any scenario."
He also reiterated a warning to Iran's leadership: "I have conveyed to the ayatollah regime that if they make the gravest mistake in their history and attack the State of Israel, we will respond with a force they cannot even imagine."
AFP
Netanyahu
Israel
Iran
US
Tensions
