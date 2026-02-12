Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump was creating conditions that could lead to a "good deal" with Iran, though he was still skeptical about the quality of any agreement.



"I think that the conditions he is creating, combined with the fact that they surely understand they made a mistake the last time by not reaching an agreement, may create the conditions for achieving a good deal," Netanyahu said in Washington after meeting Trump, according to a statement from his office.



"I will not hide from you that I expressed general skepticism regarding the quality of any agreement with Iran," he continued, adding that any deal must also consider Iran's ballistic missiles and support for regional proxies.



AFP



