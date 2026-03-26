Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal

World News
26-03-2026 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a U.S. proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

The conflicting statements came as the economic and humanitarian toll of the war mounted, with fuel shortages spreading worldwide, sending companies and countries scrambling to contain the fallout.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while there had been no dialogue or negotiation with the U.S., various messages had been exchanged through intermediaries.

"Messages being conveyed through our friendly countries and us responding by stating our positions or issuing the necessary warnings is not called negotiation or dialogue," Araghchi said in a state television interview on Wednesday.

Trump, speaking later on Wednesday at an event in Washington, said Iranian leaders "are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they will be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

US

Ceasefire

Plan

Trump

Tehran

Leaders

Deal

LBCI Next
Pentagon weighs diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East: Washington Post
Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-14

Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-15

Iran FM sees no reason for talks after Trump says it wants deal

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

South Africa disinvited by France to G7 summit: South African presidency tells AFP

LBCI
World News
07:07

Trump says Iran 'better get serious soon' in US talks

LBCI
World News
06:58

Trump says US 'needs nothing from NATO'

LBCI
World News
05:50

China urges peace talks in Iran war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:22

South Africa disinvited by France to G7 summit: South African presidency tells AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-11

Israel president says hopes US-Israel talks can undermine Iran's 'empire of evil'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Trump says 'world is not secure' unless US controls Greenland

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Debl residents tell LBCI: We reject any weapons entering our town, and are ready to stand against Israelis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel hit by intense rocket fire from north to south as military escalates threats on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israeli strike hits chalet near Hasbani River in Hasbaiyya

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:13

Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More