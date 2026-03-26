Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a U.S. proposal but had no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.



The conflicting statements came as the economic and humanitarian toll of the war mounted, with fuel shortages spreading worldwide, sending companies and countries scrambling to contain the fallout.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while there had been no dialogue or negotiation with the U.S., various messages had been exchanged through intermediaries.



"Messages being conveyed through our friendly countries and us responding by stating our positions or issuing the necessary warnings is not called negotiation or dialogue," Araghchi said in a state television interview on Wednesday.



Trump, speaking later on Wednesday at an event in Washington, said Iranian leaders "are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they will be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."





Reuters