Iran FM sees no reason for talks after Trump says it wants deal

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was not interested in talks with the United States, pushing back on President Donald Trump's stance that Tehran wants a deal to end the war.



"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS' "Face The Nation," in an interview aired Sunday.



"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us."



AFP



