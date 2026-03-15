Iran FM sees no reason for talks after Trump says it wants deal

Middle East News
15-03-2026 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM sees no reason for talks after Trump says it wants deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM sees no reason for talks after Trump says it wants deal

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran was not interested in talks with the United States, pushing back on President Donald Trump's stance that Tehran wants a deal to end the war.

"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS' "Face The Nation," in an interview aired Sunday.

"We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

United States

Donald Trump

Tehran

LBCI Next
Drone and rocket attack on base at Baghdad airport: AFP
Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Iran FM says no date set for third round of US talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Israel army says no reason for Lebanon ground invasion for now

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-24

Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:29

Israel army says still has thousands of targets left to hit in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:43

Israel says Gaza's Rafah crossing to reopen partially on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:56

Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-04

US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
14:56

Iran wants 'serious review' of Arab Gulf ties, denies role in Saudi oil attacks: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea opposes two-year extension of parliament, proposes six-month delay to elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Hezbollah says engaged in 'direct clashes' with Israeli forces in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

UN force in Lebanon says peacekeepers fired upon 'likely by non-state armed groups'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Ansar municipality orders temporary evacuation amid safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israel renews call for evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Hezbollah says fired 'advanced missile' at Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

Israel does not plan to hold direct talks with the Lebanese government in the coming days: FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:56

Conflict with Lebanon and Iran tests Israel’s military readiness and diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
12:52

Drone and rocket attack on base at Baghdad airport: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More