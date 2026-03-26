Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat: White House

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26-03-2026 | 03:50
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Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat: White House
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Trump to hit Iran harder if Tehran does not accept defeat: White House

President Donald Trump will hit Iran harder if Tehran fails to accept that the country has been "defeated militarily," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

"President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again," Leavitt told reporters in a press briefing.

"If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily, and will continue to be, President Trump will ⁠ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," she said.

Iran is still reviewing a U.S. proposal to end the war, despite an initial response that was negative, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, indicating that Tehran had so far stopped short of rejecting it outright.

Talks with Iran were still under way, Leavitt said. "Talks continue. ⁠They are productive, as the president said on Monday, and they continue to be," she added.



Reuters
 

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