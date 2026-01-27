Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
27-01-2026 | 02:12
High views
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices
0min
Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 7,000, diesel by LBP 9,000, and gas by LBP 8,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,342,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,382,000 
* Diesel: LBP 1,271,000 
* Gas canister: LBP 1,229,000 

Lebanon updates fuel prices
